Sony vs Microsoft and Activision, a battle of fire: how will it end?

Sullo fund delle punzecchiature di Microsoft a Sony e degli importanti aggiornamenti dal CMA sui rischi che potrebbe correre Sony con il passaggio di Activision, Blizzard e King nella famiglia Xbox, la lotta a distancia trai il colosso tecnologia giapponese y la casa di Redmond si fa siempre pee intense.

L’esito delle indagini portate forward dalle autorità antitrust internazionali per sciogliere tutti i nodi legati ai risk of monopoly and damage to the competition Representatives of the marriage between Microsoft and Activision, d’altronde, will write one of the most important pages of the history of the digital industry.

You complesse strategie legali e gli equilibrismi communicative Compiuti in questi mesi dai team PlayStation e Xbox per influenzare l’opinione publica e gli enti governmentalivi testimoniano la straordinaria importancia di esta affare che promette, o minaccia (dipende dai punti di vista), di incidere profoundly negli attuali e futuri equilibri dell’industria videogame.

How will you find it at a distance between Sony and Microsoft, who? Although the CMA recently acknowledged that Sony does not run any risk of marriage between Activision and Microsoft, the British entity must still grant its definitive legal status and this is due to the US and European antitrust, therefore null and void and still decided The situation might change from one day to the next, so that in function of the innumerevoli fattori esaminati dagli enti incaricati di avallare o bocciare questo affare da circa 70 milliardi di dollari.

add me Alessandro Bruni, Patrizio "l'uomo del popolo" and LaSignoraFletcher We have reached the last stage of this 'playful telenovela' to get to the point of the situation, ipotizzare gli esiti dell'acquisizione and, with this, the possibility of getting it.