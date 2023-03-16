Sony WF-1000XM5: First pictures & information about the ANC headphones leaked



Two years after the release of the popular XM4 headphones, Sony is now working on the WF-1000XM5. The first photos and information about the new in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) emerge from a leak. But many questions remain unanswered.





The Walkman blog got the first pictures and technical information about the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM5 via a seemingly official certification body. According to the details available, the new ANC headphones should be significantly more compact than their predecessors (WF-1000XM4) and allow for a better fit in the ear thanks to a more rounded design.



You can see the earphones in a shiny black plastic, which does not have to be used for the final version. The same applies to the matt black charging case of the Sony WF-1000XM5, which is included as usual and, according to forecasts, should also be more compact. With regard to the technical innovations, however, only the well-known touch control and a possibly faster charging capability of the case including wireless charging (Qi) and USB-C are in the room.

The questions about improvements

Information on the battery capacity of the Sony WF-1000XM5 could not be found despite various pictures of the inner workings. Thus, rumors about an increase in battery life remain unconfirmed. Likewise, one can only speculate about the availability, prices or sound improvements. However, interested parties can expect a certain upgrade in terms of sound and noise suppression (active noise cancelling).

The Sony WF-1000XM4 started in June 2021 with the then new V1 processor and eight hours of battery life at a recommended retail price (RRP) of 279 euros. Previously, the WF-1000XM3 were introduced in July 2019. A summer release could therefore also be considered for the new Sony WF-1000XM5.



