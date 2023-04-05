Sony would prepare a new portable console

It’s to the always well-informed Tom Henderson, journalist for insider-gaming, that we owe the first elements of reflection concerning the mysterious PlayStation Q Lite project. This new hardware would be a portable console that could act as a satellite for the PS5 ecosystem.

An inevitable evolution?

According to Tom Henderson’s sources, this new hardware will not exactly be a full-fledged portable console, as it would be exclusively dedicated to the streaming game via the functions of Remote Play of the PS5. No cloud gaming on the horizon therefore, but it would finally be possible to play God of War Ragnarock in their toilets, which is the fantasy of a whole generation (each kinksok?)

PS Vita, little angel gone too soon

L’insider was able to become acquainted with certain technical characteristics of the machine. This will have to be permanently connected to the Internet (logical) and could streamer content in 1080p/60fps. Although no photos of the craft have yet leaked, Tom Henderson describes it as “a PlayStation 5 controller, but with a huge 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the center“. A priori, the Q Lite could support haptic feedback and would have adaptive triggers.

These rumours, by nature, are obviously to be taken with a grain of salt. However, given the highlighting of Remote Play by Sony less than a week ago, and the often very reliable information from Tom Henderson (he had announced the DualSense Edge before the official announcement) we can lend it some legitimacy. According to the sources, the PS Q Lite could be released before the PS5 Pro or PS5 with removable disk drive, around the holiday season of 2024.