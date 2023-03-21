Soon a project integrating synthetic fuel to keep the heat engine after 2035?

According to information from Reuters, the European Commission is preparing a project for after 2035 authorizing the sale of new cars with combustion engines if they run on CO2-neutral e-fuel.

Is the project to keep heat engines thanks to synthetic fuel finding an echo in Brussels? According to information from the Reuters agency, which consulted a document from the European executive, the European Commission has drawn up a project authorizing the sale of new thermal engine cars after 2035 if they run on “e-fuels” (or synthetic) carbon neutral.

Volkswagen, Porsche, BMW

This solution of synthetic fuels is particularly pushed by German manufacturers -Volkswagen, Porsche or even BMW- as a solution, alongside electricity, to decarbonize the automotive industry. This synthetic fuel would be used in particular for certain sports models which would benefit from keeping their heat engine.

Yielding to German pressure, the Commission is proposing that such vehicles could be among those authorized from 2035, on the condition that their technology is capable of preventing them from rolling if other fuels are used, indicates the document describing the proposals from the EU executive to the German Ministry of Transport.

Down since March 3

This question of synthetic fuels came back to the fore after Germany refused to vote on March 3 to ban the sale of new combustion engines in 2035.

After months of negotiations, EU countries and the European Parliament agreed last year on a law to ban the sale of new thermal cars and vans in the EU from 2035. The entry into force of the text is therefore suspended pending new proposals from the Commission to find a consensus between the Member States.

Alongside Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and also Italy have also expressed reservations about the project for a 100% electric post-2035.

Discussions still ongoing at European level

A Commission spokesman declined to comment to Reuters on the draft document. He did, however, refer to comments by Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, who said last week that any solution had to be in line with the 2035 phase-out law, agreed on l ‘last year.

“Discussions are continuing between the Commission and the German authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Germany’s transport ministry said on Monday talks with the Commission on the planned end of new combustion engines from 2035 were progressing, but it said it could not say when a deal would be reached.

E-fuels (or “e-fuels”) are made by synthesizing captured CO2 emissions and produced hydrogen from CO2-free electricity. Many manufacturers, oil companies and automotive suppliers are working on these new fuels. But some environmental associations are wondering about the other pollutants that these synthetic fuels could emit. There is also the question of the price of these new fuels