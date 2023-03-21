Phil Spencer says Microsoft would launch an Xbox mobile game store in 2024, but it depends on one condition

Microsoft are you preparing for launch an Xbox store on iOS and Android next yearaccording to Phil Spencer, the head of the company’s video game division.

According to a report published on the website of EngadgetSpencer shared the timeline in an interview with Financial Timesnoting that plan hinges on regulators approving Microsoft’s plan for Activision Blizzard’s $68.7 billion acquisition.

