This Final Fantasy 7 Sephiroth cosplay reminds us of the sequel to the remake

Final Fantasy fans are currently not only waiting for the latest part of the role-playing game series, but also for the continuation of the remake of part seven. while it too Final Fantasy 16 there is always news, there have been no headlines about the new edition of the classic for some time. Nevertheless, iconic figures such as Cloud, Tifa or Sephiroth are by no means forgotten. The one-winged angel in particular is very popular in the cosplay community and continues to serve as a style inspiration for the likes of pro wrestler Kenny Omega, among others.

Sephiroth as a cult figure

The antagonist out Final Fantasy 7 was recently implemented once again in a cosplay worth seeing. A video was explicitly shared in the corresponding subreddit, demonstrating the impressive work. According to the post, a person with the pseudonym “Mr Games ‘n’ Gains” is responsible for the project.

His cosplay is presented in a very short clip, but it doesn’t have to hide from other implementations of the cult figure. The slow-motion recording shows not only a suitable wig or make-up, but also a fantastic costume. On Instagram you can see that the cosplayer and musician already has experience with a few other projects. So here are conversions to Dante Devil May Cry or Geralt from the Witcher series to find.

Also popular with PC games readers For the cosplay of Princess Leia from Star Wars you are the last hope This cosplay comes at just the right time to get you in the mood for new adventures from the Star Wars universe. Cosplay from Din Djarin Star Wars The Mandalorian fight by your side! Matching the current season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian there is a great cosplay duo to see.

More cosplay news

Not only the Final Fantasy franchise is popular in the cosplay community with its iconic characters. In the past few months we have reported on excellent projects related to Zelda, the Witcher series and the Elden Ring. Brands like Star Wars, Resident Evil, Silent Hill or Dead Space also appear again and again.

Sources: Reddit (r/Cosplay), Youtube (Cosplay Videos), Instagram (Mr Games ‘n’ Gains)