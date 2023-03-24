Tiktoker boasts rhinoplasty to inherit traits to children and sparks genetic debate

The argument of the tiktoker It allows us to observe cases such as that of a content creator, who bought blue tortillas and, due to the color of the food, assured that they were decomposed.

The tiktoker’s confession and the controversy it generated force us to review studies such as one published by “National Tracking Poll”.

There are very clear trends in the generation of content that allow us to see the influence of social networks.

A tiktoker He had a nose job and assured that he had a rhinoplasty, so he could inherit his children “nice” traits, not expecting that her comment would spark an intense genetic debate.

In the “National Tracking Poll” with decanted important figures, such as the types of content that users considered should be removed from social networks, so we can understand why criticism was unleashed before the declaration of the tiktoker.

The majority voted 65 percent for content made by extremist groups; 63 percent voted against content that promotes hate or discrimination, and another 63 percent voted against hateful content that attacks people based on their racial profiling, religious belief, or gender.

A controversial rhinoplasty

A content creator polemicized on social networks (@Fioreciminello_, TikTok) even sparking a genetic debate, by releasing a video in which she convalesces after undergoing rhinoplasty, assuring that after the surgical procedure her children will be born with a “beautiful nose”. .

Lamarck 1- Darwin 0 — Eneko Arrondo (@BIOEAF) March 19, 2023

The video has more than 300,000 views on TikTok and in this material we can appreciate the woman believing that after undergoing the surgical procedure her offspring will be born with her new facial features.

After the publication of the video, the woman acknowledges that when its content went viral, she recognized that it is not a real event, for which reason she only staged the alleged surgical intervention to generate content.

In unveiling her new video, the tiktoker received comments on this new publication, which he did enable to comment on it. Among the prominent comments are that of Anabella, who told her that she wanted to undergo surgery to the soul, while Eliza Hyde celebrated that the video was not real, so after the tiktoker’s confession it was only a joke. Before he accepted that it was a joke, the debate about the hope he had after his procedure even reached genetic levels, because while some criticized that there was no support for his argument, on the contrary, they assured that the idea was illogical, while Others supported their statement with Lamarkism, where it is recognized that the traits acquired by a person within the logic that he raises in his zoological philosophy, leads beings to suffer from spontaneous generation, while others cited Teghan Lucasspecialist in forensic anatomy at Flinders University in Adelaide.

Like this case, we remember other incidents carried out by influencers As the tiktoker Androgynous Venus, who said she was outraged after buying blue tortillas and criticizing the color, which were decomposed and showing contamination by fungus, unaware that it is a food that is processed from blue corn, which gives it that different color to the tortilla.

These cases where influencers They dispute facts that sparked scientific debates, they realize how important the distribution of real news and reliable information is on social networks.

With these examples we understand a case and it is pertinent that successful communication is in said channels.

