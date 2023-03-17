Spalletti “bestia nera” di Juric: in 7 matches he has always won the allenatore from Napoli

Spalletti and Juric if they were facing seventy volte and in tutte sette le partite avere la meglio è stata la squadra dell’allenatore del Napoli

Il Napoli, after the victory in the Champions League against Eintracht Francoforte, has già messo nel mirino la partita contro il Toro. Una fida ovviamente i partenopei partono favoriti sulla carte, more surely it will be a very well fought match in which the granata will sell dearly, even though Rodriguez and compagni will absolutely continue the successi ottenuti contro il Bologna, behind the wall next to the stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, and control Lecce in transfer. In più, per Ivan Juric there will be a little part like the others because they will face Luciano Spalletti, technical control il quale l’allenatore Croatian has always person. Juric e Spalletti infatti si sono scontrati in ben sette occasioni e tutte e sette le turned ad avere la meglio è state il técnico toscano. The Croatian coach and the former Inter allenatore faced the first round in the 2016/2017 season, when Juric joined Genoa and Spalletti led Roma. In the girone d’andata in Liguria i giallorossi won 1-0, while the return was imposed by 3-2. Poi i two technicians if they found new ones in the successive season, with Juric always an alien from Genoa while the Tuscan coach was past all’Inter. Also in that occasion Spalletti sconfisse Juric per 1-0. In the 2018/2019 season, with two allenators always at the helm of Inter and Genoa, Spalletti fired a brutta batosta at the Croatian with the Nerazzurri who scoffed at Genoa 5-0.

Juric-Spalletti: i precedenti sulle panchina di Napoli e Torino

Spending times in the most recent history, the former coach of Hellas Verona and the Italian coach of the 1959 class were tornati ad frontarsi in the scorsa stagione with Juric Allenatore del Toro and Spalletti at Napoli. Nello scorso campionato i partenopei in casa vinsero 1-0 thanks to a goal from Victor osimhen and in Piedmontese territory, Vinsero anchored a 1-0 round, but Fabian was the second Ruiz. Meanwhile, in the girone di andata of the championship in corso, at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona Spalletti sconfisse Juric 3-1 ea segnare per gli azzurri furono due volte Frank anguissa and a goal from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Once for the granata I found the glory of Antonio’s goal sanabria. Memore degli scontri del pastato, Juric domenica pomeriggio will prove in tutti i modi to raccogliere il suo primo risultato positivo contro il collega Spalletti. A difficult objective, masicuramente non impossible. La speranza dell’allenatore Croato è quella che gli azzurri, durante la partita contra la sua squadra, patiscano il fatto di aver giocato anche in septimana in Champions League.