Special regulation: Sick leave by phone is ending, but now really!

The telephone sick leave expires. The special regulation in place until March 31, 2023 will be lifted in view of the risk assessment by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Until then, people with mild respiratory diseases could take sick leave for up to a week after being interviewed by their doctor over the phone.

As the highest body of self-government in the health care system, the responsible Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) had previously extended the special corona regulation several times, since the incidence figures had fallen in the meantime. At present, it is only possible to call in sick leave in exceptional cases – for example, if there is a suspicion of an infection with monkeypox. That comes from one Notification of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV)..

Sick leave over the phone fulfilled its function during the corona crisis as an “easily implementable option” to “separate mild and severe cases of illness and to avoid full waiting rooms,” said G-BA chairman Josef Hecken of the dpa. According to Hecken, however, this option can be reactivated if necessary.

Corona boom during video consultation

The corona crisis was an inspiration for telemedicine offers. Until April 1, 2022, panel doctors were able to offer unlimited video consultation hours. After that, the offer was throttled back to a share of 30 percent of their services, since the gold standard, according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, remains personal doctor-patient contact. In addition, the offer was mainly used during the lockdown phases.

Recently has that Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) as part of its digital strategy however, promised a “repeal of the 30 percent limit for telemedicine services”. Telemedicine companies welcome the request. However, this possibility could also relieve patients who then no longer have to drag themselves to the doctor when they are sick. It remains to be seen whether the BMG’s plan can be put into practice.



(mack)

