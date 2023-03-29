Square Enix Reveals Forspoken’s Future DLC

Say that The prophesied struggled to convince would be an understatement. Its uninspired plot, its not really exciting open world, its “confused, long and repetitive” fights to paraphrase our dear Diogo, got the better of the undoubtedly too high expectations of the players and the press. In February 2023, less than a month after the launch of the software on PS5 and PC, Square Enix drew up an anything but brilliant record regarding the start of the career of its action-RPG in the open world. In a meeting with investorsthe publisher said that The prophesied had “poor” sales so far, and that reviews of the game “had been tough”…

Getting into your Freys

Despite this start under omens that could have been much better, Luminous Productions and Square do not intend to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The soon-to-disband studio is gearing up to deliver the first narrative DLC for The prophesied, which will allow players to regain control of Frey Holland, but a quarter century before the events of the main storyline. Via a storytelling medium of which Square has the secret, the protagonist will find herself projected 25 years earlier, during the legendary battle of the Rheddig, a confrontation which led the Tantas to sink into madness. To face these new challenges, Frey will be assisted by Tanta Cinta and decked out with a slew of new magic powers, new new combos, and new combat techniques. Her mission, if she accepts it, will then be to save Athia (again), but in the past.

With such a pitch, the studio clearly shows its intention to develop the lore of its last not very bright (haha) production. It remains to be seen whether players will be tempted to relaunch the adventure to explore Athia’s past. For the time being, Square and Luminous have not revealed any images for the promotion of this future DLC. Players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Forspoken will have early access starting May 23, 2023. Ordinary people who own the main game will need to purchase the DLC Forspoken : In Tanta We Trust separately, it will be available from May 26, 2023.