Staffanstorp bans Tiktok on work phones – the neighboring municipality of Lund allows it

The municipality of Staffanstorp refers in a press release to the decision from, among others, the government office and the EU parliament, which believe that the Tiktok app is not secure enough. SVT Nyheter Skåne has contacted the municipal director in Staffanstorp for a comment but has not received a response.

The municipality of Lund, on the other hand, requests national recommendations regarding the app and until there is one, it is allowed.

There are question marks surrounding the security of the app. Recently, the cyber security company Internet 2.0 found through a study that Tiktok is “worst” of the social media giants when it comes to storing personal information. Something that the company itself dismisses.

In the clip, Johan Frithiof-Karlberg, head of digitization in Lund municipality, talks about why they allow the app.