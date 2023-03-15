Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy against the vampires): this strict rule that she imposes on her daughter despite her challenges

While some personalities take advantage of their celebrity to expose their lives on social networks or in the celebrity press, others prefer to be more discreet. Sarah Michelle Gellar and his family, for example, belong to the second category. The star of buffy the vampire slayer and Freddie Prinze Jr., her husband, indeed live a relatively quiet life in California. As recently confirmed by the American magazine The Hollywood Reporter, the couple like to stay home with their three dogs and rarely go out to restaurants except to eat sushi. Passionate about cooking, Freddie Prinze Jr. even regularly prepares elaborate meals like coq au vin on weeknights. As for their children, Charlotte, born in 2009, and Rocky, born in 2012, do not appear on their parents’ Instagram feeds (or at least their faces are hidden) and are not allowed to have their own. own social media account. Yet despite these precautions, Charlotte has declared her intentions to follow in her parents’ footsteps by choosing acting as her career.

“Is that freaking me out?“, asks Sarah Michelle Gellar, who had a member of the team fired from her series for a very important reason, to the journalist of the Hollywood Reporter during an interview, before answering: “Well, we have rules in place. She shouldn’t be in front of a camera until she graduates from high school. She said, ‘It’s unfair. You were a child actress.’ Yes, I was. But I wasn’t the child of two famous parents“. With the series Wolf Pack, the actress is currently making her big comeback to television after years of absence. An absence finally wanted and premeditated, which has now ended since the actress has made her desire to return to service heard… And in particular for her daughter. “From my point of view, Sarah has always wanted to return to acting.explained Freddie Prinze Jr, who recently starred in the Netflix film Christmas With You. I could see it in the way she watched TV, analyzing it, and the way she talked about movies on the way home (from the movies). Once our daughter started taking it seriously, we both instinctively wanted to show her the way we think it should be done.“

Before starring in the series Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar (who says she is ready to resume a role in a cult series) made a remarkable appearance in the Netflix film If you avenge me. For these two shoots, Charlotte was present to see how it really goes and seeing her, the actress’s collaborators tried to persuade her to give her daughter at least a small role. But no matter what his young daughter wanted, the star of Buffy did not want to give in, at least for a few more years. “I will never stop her from going on a film settold Sarah Michelle Gellar. But she won’t be on camera as long as she lives under our roof. There will be different expectations for her, so she has to learn everything there is to know first.“This is a decision that is well thought out!