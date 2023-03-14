“Stalker 2”: Ukrainian developers attacked by Russian hackers

The Ukrainian developer of the upcoming shooter “Stalker 2” claims to have been attacked by Russian hackers. A work program employee account was hacked, GSC Game World wrote in a post on Twitter. Game material from “Stalker 2” was apparently captured, which a user posted on the Russian network VK.

According to the VK entry, the hackers stole a total of 30GB of data, including screenshots, story descriptions and concept art. The post threatened to release more data if GSC didn’t comply with some demands. GSC should reconsider its attitude towards Russian players, the hackers demand in the blog entry (AI translation). In addition, GSC should unban a certain player from a Discord channel and decide to add Russian dubbing to the game.

GSC Game World has no plans to comply with the demands: “Like most Ukrainians, we have seen much worse things,” the studio writes on Twitter. “Destructed houses, ruined lives, dead relatives. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are pointless.” In fact, it had already been the target of attacks, the studio writes in the article. Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, it has been “constantly” the target of cyber attacks.

Development of “Stalker 2” continues

GSC Game World was headquartered in Kiev when Russia invaded. The development of “Stalker 2” was temporarily put on hold during the first attacks. Meanwhile, GSC continues to develop its shooter, many Employees should stay in Prague for this.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external video (Kaltura Inc.) will be loaded here.

Always load videos

Load video now Trailer for “Stalker 2” (What: Microsoft)



“Stalker 2” isn’t the only video game to be marred by the Russian war of aggression. Critics accuse the recently published “Atomic Heart” of Russian propaganda. The title has Russian roots and romanticizes the Soviet Union’s communist ideology, said Ukraine’s Digital Minister Alex Bornyakov. He calls for a stop to sales.

The developers of the military simulation “Arma 3” meanwhile warn against fake videos from their video game, which are said to show real war scenes. Bohemia Interactive has therefore published a checklist that can be used to distinguish real war scenes from recorded excerpts from simulation games.



(dahe)

