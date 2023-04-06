Star Wars Jedi Survivor: why the minimum configuration on PC requires 155 GB of SSD

EA revealed this week the minimum and recommended configurations to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC. The game file will weigh no less than 155 GB, which may raise eyebrows. We explain why this is normal.

Every week Star Wars : Jedi Survivor reveals itself a little more. Recently there was a new trailer on the story of Jedi Survivor with the return of characters from Fallen Order. This week, EA gave us more pragmatic elements by revealing the PC requirements to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The weight of the file seems colossal. Indeed, those looking to join Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew on their next PC adventure may need to free up some hard drive space to accommodate the 155GB file.

In addition, the rest of the minimum configuration of Star Wars Jedi Survivor (not very greedy moreover) is 8 GB of RAM, a processor equivalent to a Ryzen 5 1400 and a GPU equivalent to a Radeon RX 580. The recommended configuration to do Properly running the game in medium/high graphics is 16 GB of RAM, a CPU equivalent to Ryzen 5 5600X and a GPU equivalent to RX 6700 XT.

155 GB SSD for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is not huge

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor thus finds itself on the same level as Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), which requires 150 GB of available space to accommodate its vast open world and its incredible level of detail. Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor reveal itself as the RDR2 of the Star Wars universe? Indeed, according to information from IGN, the Respawn Entertainment studio has considerably developed the game area for this sequel. Environments will be much larger and can be explored on mounts, which already partly explains the file size.

Jedi: Survivor’s predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, required significantly less space, coming in at just 55GB, which is 100GB less than the sequel. However, it was a linear game that did not offer open-world gameplay, but rather action bubbles in which players were free to take a path. This explains the small weight of the predecessor. Moreover, the new game promises much better graphicswhich means heavier textures and therefore a larger file.

RDR2 was released on PC in 2019. Sorry to remind you, but that was already four years ago. At the time, its size was shocking, but since then the price of SSD storage has dropped significantly. Generally, PC gamers are sold these days equipped with 500 GB minimum of flash storage and a 1 TB SSD is currently trading from 50 euros. So there is nothing unattainable for ordinary PC gamers who will have to get used to this kind of file size for their games.

