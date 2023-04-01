Star Wars: Three acclaimed Jedi who would be revealed as survivors of Order 66

Star Wars: Three acclaimed Jedi who would be revealed as survivors of Order 66

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 1, 2023

Star Wars is presenting more and more Survivors of Order 66 and there are some Jedi who seem destined to be among them in the current era of the franchise in the hands of Disney. As fans well remember, Palpatine seduced Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side and issued this order for his soldiers to kill Jedi throughout the galaxy.

A report published on the website of Screen Rant suggests that three acclaimed jedi could soon be revealed as survivors of Order 66. The last of them will make you happy.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *