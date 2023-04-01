God of War Ultimate Collection: il Pesce d’Aprile spopola sui social

After realizing the perfect crossover between Elden Ring and God of War, the digital artist BlackThunder is sharing his social with the April Fish from the finto announcement of it God of War Ultimate Collection.

On occasion, the notorious content creator has modified the nickname in “Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnafish” to celebrate the announcement of the ceremony God of War Ultimate Collectiona story that ideally ripens the feat of Kratos reproposing his venture his PlayStation 5 with the remaster “in Ultra HD”.

Tra il serio e il faceto, BlackThunder has poi risposto ai dubbi della community spiegando che nella collezione ci sarebbe stato spazio persino per la 4K/120fps version Say God of War Betrayal, the GoW dimenticato e mai uscito su console.

For the viral rendering of his April Fish, the digital artist has accompanied the false announcement of the God of War collection with a feint impressive promotional image of the ‘official’ cover and the logo of PlayStation Studios and Sony Santa Monica. L’initiative has come to an endwe thought that at the moment his tweet was up to around 900 thousand views, with more than 900 thousand shares and a little less than 9 thousand “Mi Piace”, and these for more than 1,300 messages received by the fans of the saga of God of War.

Già che ci siamo, vi ricordiamo che sulle pagine di Everyeye.it potete legree questo nostro speciale sui 10 migliori easter egg di God of War Ragnarok.