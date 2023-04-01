OFFER | Galaxy S20 FE 256GB with amazing price in Fast Shop

O Galaxy S20 FE was announced in September 2020 for BRL 4,999. After more than two years of the official launch, this premium intermediary from Samsung is available in the market at a considerably lower price. Below, we’ll show you the deal we found at Fast Shop on offer for pickup in store, as well as all the device specs.

Galaxy S20 FE at Fast Shop discount

Galaxy S20 FE (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

By Fast Shop, o Galaxy S20 FE 256 GB is being sold for R$ 1,999 on sight, representing a reduction of BRL 3,000 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 installments of R$ 220.10. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Note: Offer is for in-store pickup only.

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Galaxy S20 FE for R$ 1,999 at Fast Shop

Other Galaxy S20 FE deals



R$ 2.163,00







Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 128 Gb Cloud Lavender 6 Gb Ram S20 FE

View deal





R$ 3.365,99







Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 4G Tela 6.5 Câmera Frontal 32MP Android

View deal





R$ 3.365,99







Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 4G Tela 6.5 Câmera Frontal 32MP Android

View deal



See more offers on our Telegram channel: Oficina da Net Offers.

Is the Galaxy S20 FE worth buying?

O Galaxy S20 FE it is still a very interesting premium intermediary, being a great option for consumers looking for a device with good performance and competent cameras for the category.

The Super AMOLED screen measures 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is Octa Core, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are three cameras on the back: the main 12-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and the tertiary wide-angle also 12-megapixel. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 32 megapixels.

The 4,500mAh battery supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the device include: fingerprint reader under the screen, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, stereo speakers synthesized by AKG, USB-C port and water resistance.

👉 Buy Galaxy S20 FE (Snapdragon) for R$ 1,999 in Fast Shop

Galaxy S20 FE data sheet:

Operational system: One UI 2.5 e Android 10

One UI 2.5 e Android 10 Processor: Samsung Exynos 990

Samsung Exynos 990 RAM memory: 6 GB and 8 GB

6 GB and 8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB e UFS 3.1

128 GB, 256 GB e UFS 3.1 Fabric – Type: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 2400 x 1080

2400 x 1080 main camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76, 1.8µm, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76, 1.8µm, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: 32 MP, f/2.0

32 MP, f/2.0 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Charger: 25W, 15W Wireless e 4.5 reverse wireless

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – See the full technical sheet here