Xbox SSD: a cheaper card made by Western Digital is finally here!

The cost of additional storage on Xbox is still an important element in 2023 when you are about to buy an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S. The good news is that the competition is finally coming, and that it will lower the price!

A Western Digital Black C50 1TB storage card, cheaper than the Seagate

Since the launch of the Xbox Series X|S, there is only one player that offers cards to increase console storage. Seagate’s monopoly allows it to more or less set its prices, a 1 TB card today sells for around €230, a price that is close to that of an Xbox Series S.

We have already mentioned the subject, Xbox storage costs twice as much as on PS5, Sony having chosen a more flexible solution to increase the storage of its latest consoles. But the price of Xbox cards should drop very soon since the competition is finally coming!

This is the US dealer Best Buy which now lists a new Xbox SSD card made by Western Digital. With a capacity of 1 TB, it is listed at a price of 179.99 dollars instead of the usual 219.99 dollars of the Seagate card of the same capacity, excluding promotions. That’s a $40 lower price, or almost 20% cheaper.

For the moment, the card does not have a release date, but seeing it listed with a price and some images suggests that it should be soon.

Even sold cheaper, this Xbox Western Digital C50 1TB card at $179.99 is still quite expensive when you compare its capacity with what Samsung offers for the PS5 since there is a Samsung 980 Pro at a hundred euros today.

When the Xbox Series X | S launched in 2020, Microsoft promised that other manufacturers would arrive to offer more choices to players. The moment finally seems to have arrived, even if the cost price for users is not yet as low as the competition. As usual, count on Xboxygen to monitor the arrival of cards in France, Belgium or Switzerland.