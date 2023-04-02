LEGO Marvel: the celebratory set of Black Panther is at a 20% discount! | Pop culture

Lo scorso anno è uscito nelle sale Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, di cui trovate qui la nostra recensione. The film, now available on Disney Plus, is part of the franchise that has inspired this impressive and highly detailed LEGO set, which is on offer Discount of €70. An unmissable occasion for the most demanding collectors!

Join the crowd of assembling a large LEGO set with your love for the Marvel superhero thanks to this special celebratory kit that includes your intern all the time to dare vita a replica of the Black Panther helmet very fedele e curata. Try the emotion and the soddisfazione di Esporre qualcosa che amate e che avete realized with your mani!

The package of the LEGO set contains 2961 pieces, one round assembled correctly, formerly helmet of Black Panther and le braccia incrociate with i pgni chiusi, reproducing così il saluto degli abitanti del Wakanda symbolo dell’eroe Marvel. Il set è di colore nero riflettete con inserti color argento, viola e blu, que rievocano il potere del vibranio.

The helmet is 46 cm high and also includes the iconic collar that evokes the complete costume. Inoltre, hee dita sono articulate e la mani staccabili, per permettervi di escegliere fra più pose. A impreziosire il tutto, l’indispensabile e solida base da exposizione, a sua volta arrichita da un targhetta con il logo.

This LEGO Marvel è celebratory set a unique and precious exhibition piece, an unmissable gioiello for gli passionati di Black Panther che possono cogliere l’occasione di aquistarlo a €279.99, with a significant discount on the base price of €349.99. Ma affrettatevi, perché l’offerta potrebbe esaurirsi presto!

Inoltre, first of all I will complete your purchase, I warmly suggest that you write to us here too. channel Telegram dedicati alle offertewith specific channels dedicated to: offer, Hardware & Technology and Abbigliamento e Sport. Good shopping!

Follow and always inform about your best offers!