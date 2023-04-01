Smart Lockers, the e-commerce revolution

The success of e-commerce has been very marked in recent years, especially after the pandemic, where people found themselves with the need to buy online. Without a doubt, this revolution is here to stay, which is why brands have invested heavily in providing this service to continue to be successful in the market. This year this segment is expected to continue to grow globally, according to data from the Digital 2023 study carried out by WeAreSocial and Meltwater, global revenue associated with online purchases was recorded at 3.59 trillion dollars.

That is why more and more tools are being added in electronic commerce to improve the shopping experience that companies offer their customers, one of these are the “smart lockers”, which are automated lockers, also known as “smart lockers”. ”, in which you can make deliveries and withdrawals of products sold online.

In this sense, PWC data highlights that consumers are currently willing to pay up to 16 percent more for products and services from brands that provide them with an excellent experience. Consequently, the brands that are dedicated to electronic commerce have made changes in the personalization of their logistics.

ideal complement

Under all these data, there are brands that are implementing this service in their e-commerce deliveries. As an example, Amazon, a pioneer in choosing this technology and this delivery method, which helped it to retain its customers.

Diana Francés, General Manager of Logistics at Amazon in Mexico, indicated that after the launch of Amazon Lockers in 2019 in the country, the reception by customers has been very good, since it is another alternative when it comes to receiving their orders. .

“We offer more alternatives and better experiences to our customers to collect their orders, but we also contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in the different communities where we have a presence,” he said.

At the same time, it highlights the benefits that this type of logistics has for both the brand and the consumer, emphasizing the shopping experience, which becomes trustworthy.

sustainable shipping

The delivery logistics of online commerce can affect the environment. According to Statista data, global CO2 emissions from international shipping for e-commerce in 2019 was 710 million tons.

Given these data, the arrival of smart lockers is the best way to develop a green and environmentally friendly strategy.

Carlos Valero, Regional Company Lead of FINDASENSE, a consultant dedicated to Customer Experience, maintains that this alternative is sustainable shipping because it reduces the amount of carbon emissions associated with the transport of packages.

“Instead of packages being delivered individually to homes, smart lockers allow packages to be delivered to one location,” he says.

The expert also points out that these types of deliveries are designed to be energy efficient, further reducing the carbon footprint.

Finally, Mario Miranda, CEO of Ecomsur Latam, indicated that e-commerce helps to better manage vehicular traffic because it develops the ability to organize user purchases and carry out logistics strategies to optimize transport efficiency in large cities. .