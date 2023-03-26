The video game industry is all about hype. The hype moves the players and moves the markets, which even results in titles that become extremely famous even before the launch itself. Established franchises receiving sequels, new IPs arriving with the promise of conquering their space, the proposals are many and the hype is often colossal.

However, if on the one hand it is very good when you realize that the game that so much hypou was released with the expected level of quality, on the other hand it is extremely disappointing to pick up a title that ends up causing a great disappointment.

Today, we are going to talk precisely about titles that disappoint. To help you escape journeys that probably won’t be fun, check out this list of 3 bad games you don’t even need to waste your time.

Wanted Dead

Launched in early 2023, Wanted: Dead is a game that fails to hit any of its proposals, even though the title has hit the market with the possibility of paying homage to PS2 action games”. slash, Soleil’s game is not able to realize any of its ideas in a minimally interesting way.

With a completely sloppy plot and without any quality of writing, Wanted: Dead would need to have the positive point in its gameplay to make the journey interesting, however, that is not what happens here. As a shooter, the title fails to offer a bad aim and a cover system that also does not escape criticism. With the cover being extremely flawed, the player still has the constant feeling that firearms are expendable as the melee seems to have much more effect in combat.

The melee, which could appear as a salvation, is also completely tedious and goes far from saving the gameplay. Wanted: Dead is an extremely poorly executed set of ideas, where reaching the end of the journey can be extremely tiring and dull.

Wild Hearts

Trying to emulate the success of Monster Hunter, Wild Hearts hit the market to be another option for fans of the hunting genre. However, while its inspiration performs very well what is expected of the proposal, the game published by Wild Hearts stumbles on errors that make the adventure completely forgettable.

With the possibility of your character conjuring different equipment in real time, which serve both in combat and in movement, Wild Hearts has the potential to deliver originality, but stops at the barrier of having a boring combat. While the bow seems to be the only weapon that makes everything more dynamic, it’s not hard for you to feel that no combat found in the title will stay in your memory.

The game was still released with an absurd amount of problems such as gameplay bugs, audio problems, pop-in textures and a look that leaves a lot to be desired for a game available on the current generation of consoles.

At the end of the day, Wild Hearts is just another Monster Hunter rip-off that couldn’t find its own way. It’s better to invest your time in the original idea yourself!









Martha Is Dead

Martha is Dead arrived with a lot of potential to be one of the great titles in the horror genre, with the idea of ​​​​delivering a tormenting and immersive journey. There is indeed a great deal of torment here, but it is delivered in the worst possible form. Released in the midst of controversies with developers claiming that Sony censored the game due to its violence, the fact is that Martha is Dead seems to take advantage of the gore and oddities in a sadistic way to shock.

Addressing very serious and important topics in a banal way, the title also seems to rely on this element in an attempt to cause discomfort, but it does so in a disrespectful and poorly executed way. With a lot of loose violence, Martha is Dead is a game that fails to create an interesting horror atmosphere, while its gameplay is monotonous and the journey is just in bad taste.











