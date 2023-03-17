Start date 8 of the Professional League: matches, schedules and TV

With the match between Unión and Racing, which will start at 9:00 p.m., this Friday the eighth date of the Professional League begins.

The highlight of the day will be the classic from La Plata between Gimnasia and Estudiantes, to be played this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium.

On the other hand, Boca will receive Instituto, while River, which is second in the standings, will visit Sarmiento de Junín.

In turn, San Lorenzo will face Newell’s in Rosario, on Monday at 6:30 p.m., with the aim of continuing as the leader of the contest.

Professional League: this is how Date 8 is played

Friday March 17

21.00: Union – Racing (TNT Sports)

Saturday March 18

16.30: Arsenal – Tigre (TNT Sports)

7:00 p.m.: Platense – Defense and Justice (TNT Sports)

7:00 p.m.: Independiente – Colón (ESPN Premium)

9:30 p.m.: Godoy Cruz – Belgrano (TNT Sports)

21.30: Atlético Tucumán – Barracas (ESPN Premium)

Sunday March 19

4:30 p.m.: Gymnastics – Students (ESPN Premium)

19.00: Boca – Instituto (ESPN Premium)

21.30: Sarmiento – River (TNT Sports)

21.30: Talleres – Banfield (ESPN Premium)

Monday March 20

18.30: Newell’s – San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)

9.00pm: Hurricane – Central Rosary (TNT Sports)

21.00: Lanús – Argentines (ESPN Premium)

Tuesday March 21

9:00 p.m.: Vélez – Central Córdoba (TNT Sports)