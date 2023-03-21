State Convention on Building Culture in Potsdam: Geywitz wants “Culture of Renovation”

Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) has called for a “culture of conversion”. At the start of the first “State Convention on Building Culture” in the House of Brandenburg-Prussian History in Potsdam, the social democrat emphasized that building culture was “one of the central keys” for the CO2 balance of buildings. “Significantly more CO2 is required for new buildings than for the conversion of existing buildings,” said Geywitz.

The minister announced to journalists that she would be providing the federal states with 790 million euros for urban development over the next two years. The associated administrative agreement on urban development will for the first time have a term of two years. As a result, there is “great planning security”. “The administrative agreement on urban development is one of the big established instruments that we have,” said Geywitz. “This saved entire inner-city districts from decay.”

“Brandenburg is the Federal Republic on a small scale”

The funds from the administrative agreement are distributed according to the Königstein key. 42.5 million euros go to Brandenburg. “Brandenburg is the Federal Republic on a small scale when it comes to urban planning challenges,” said Geywitz. In Potsdam and in the commuter belt there is a tense housing market. In Lusatia there is a “large industrial culture that can be reused.” The country is also experiencing significant population growth. “Here we also have to expand the infrastructure, such as local transport,” said Geywitz.

Building in Brandenburg Living on the Werder Havel Real estate company closes the last vacant lot at the marina But only for commercial use, parking lots and offices Brandenburg’s government wants a solar roof obligation

Brandenburg’s Infrastructure Minister Guido Beermann (CDU) pointed out that Brandenburg had 92 million euros in federal and state funds available for urban development last year. “It’s good and important to be flexible about such funding programs,” said Beermann. It is not just about climate change, but also about digitization and participation. “We have to design the environment in such a way that people want to live there and feel comfortable,” said Beermann. Accordingly, a further densification of the inner cities must also be discussed.

To home page