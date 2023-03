A TV career can sometimes be over faster than you think!

After Stefan Mross (47) got into an argument with a man in a hotel in Leipzig in May and became violent, he has to fear for his job as presenter of “Always Again on Sundays”. Although Mross accepted the penalty order from the Leipzig district court, he did not inform his employer, the SWR, about it.

These TV stars also annoyed the broadcaster they once worked for with their behavior – and lost their jobs.

A transparent blouse like the one worn by the model (left) caused a scandal in November 1970. In the show “Wünsch Dir was” with Dietmar Schönherr († 88) and Vivi Bach († 73), the nipples of a candidate flashed under her top later in the show. It rained spectator protests. The show was discontinued in 1972 Foto: picture alliance / Horst Ossinge

Moderator Rainer Holbe (83) caused a stir in 1990 with anti-Semitic statements. Although he claimed he never wanted to justify the Holocaust, RTL ended the collaboration Photo: Arthur Grimm

In December 2007, ZDF separated from Andrea Kiewel (57). She was accused of surreptitious advertising because she had signed a PR contract with the “Weight Watchers” and spoke about diet successes on a talk show. In 2009, Kiewel celebrated her TV comeback as a presenter (ZDF “Fernsehgarten”) Photo: picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto