Venezuelan MLB promise makes the Brewers great team

MILWAUKEE.- Jackson Chourio, the Venezuelan prodigy of the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB the regular season will begin in the majors.

On the other hand, that will also happen with promising Texas outfielder Wyatt Langford. But Jackson Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles’ dynamic infielder, will have to wait a little longer.

The Brewers confirmed on Friday that Chourio will be part of their roster at the start of the season next Thursday with a visit to the New York Mets. The Rangers did the same for Langford, while the Orioles reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp.

Chourio, who turned 20 on March 11, signed an eight-year, $82 million contract over the winter break, even though he has only played six games above Double A. He compiled a .283 average and a .338 on-base percentage, in addition to 22 home runs, 91 RBIs and 44 steals in 128 games in Double A and Triple A last season.

At dawn on Friday, Chourio was hitting .280, with an on-base percentage of .333, no home runs and three RBIs in 50 at-bats in the Cactus League in Arizona.

Langford, 22, began Friday with a .388 average and .446 on-base percentage, six home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 at-bats in the Cactus League. He was the fourth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Holliday, 20, started Friday with six hits in 14 at-bats, including two home runs, six RBIs and two steals in the Grapefruit League in Florida. The son of retired Matt Holliday — a seven-time All-Star — was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Baltimore has until April 11 to promote Holliday for eligibility to have an additional pick at the end of the first round of the 2025 draft, following the example of Julio Rodríguez with Seattle in 2022, as well as Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore) and Corbin Carroll (Arizona) last year.

More from MLB:

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who was selected for last year’s All-Star Game, signed with the Rangers for $4.5 million and one year. The deal includes $2.5 million in performance bonuses for innings pitched.

The Rangers made room for Lorenzen on the roster by placing right-hander Jacob deGrom on the 60-day disabled list following elbow surgery.

Lorenzen was 9-9 with a 4.18 ERA in 29 games with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies last season.

Source: AP