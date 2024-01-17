Stolen Picasso painting found in Antwerp basement

MADRID.- The Belgian police found a painting of Pablo Picasso in a basement in the city of Antwerp, as reported this Tuesday -January 16- by the Belgian media The eveningadding that a painting by Marc Chagall was also found in the same place.

The paintings, according to the aforementioned media, were found correctly packaged with their original frame and without any damage. The federal judicial police in Namur (Belgium) found that these two pieces had been stolen in Tel Aviv (Israel) in 2010.

Sale of paintings by Picasso and Chagall

The Belgian media noted that the police were informed at the end of 2022 that a Belgian citizen residing in Namur was putting up for sale The man in prayer, by Marc Chagall; and Head by Picasso. These two works were the subject of a major theft committed in February 2010 from an art collector in Tel Aviv.

In total, the thieves took jewelry worth an estimated $680,000 and two paintings with a combined value estimated at $900,000 at the time of the incident.

The Police investigated the suspect for several months and last week searched his home, where they found a large sum of money, but not the paintings. The investigation later took the agents to Antwerp. The main suspect has been placed under arrest warrant.

