Two Friends scripts, rescued from the trash, are auctioned for more than 25,000 euros

The phenomenon Friends is still present in society. Many followers and admirers of the iconic American fiction have had the opportunity to take a piece of its history, but not at any price. Hanson Ross Auction House in Royson (United Kingdom), has auctioned two scripts corresponding to the end of the fourth seasonwhich were rescued in 1998 after a Fountain Studios worker found them in a trash can.

This person kept them in his house and forgot about them forever until one day he decided to clean the desk in his room. They were still there, intact and dirty, just as they were more than 20 years ago. The historical value remained in the background and focused on the emotional because Those scripts deserved to be owned by a big Friends fan.as recognized by the BBC.

Bidders went crazy with these scripts

To do this, he contacted Amanda Butlerhead of the Hanson Ross auction house, to obtain an economic return for these drafts of the chapter The One With Rosss Wedding (The one at Ross’s wedding), alleged two-part finale of the fourth season. Matthew Perrydied a few months ago, Jennifer Aniston or David Schwimmeramong other actors, appear in these drafts.

In the first instance, The company set the initial bid between 700 and 900 euros, but the number of offers caused its value to skyrocket to 25,500 euros. The highest bidder, whose identity has not been revealed, went all out and deposited a large part of his savings for both scripts.

Butler was pleasantly surprised by the global interest this auction sparked. I can’t believe the result and the impact this discovery has had. Bidders went crazy with these scripts.

