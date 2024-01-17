Princess of Wales undergoes surgery for abdominal complication

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. According to the current medical advice, it is unlikely that he will return to public duties until after Easter,” the royal body said in a statement.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public understands her desire to maintain as much normality as possible for her children and for their personal medical information to remain private,” they added.

Support from the Prince of Wales

According to various media, the Prince of Wales, William, plans to stay by his wife’s side throughout the post-operative process and at the same time take care of the three children.

“Official sources have informed several British media that the prince plans to be by his wife’s side throughout the entire process, in addition to taking care of his three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. For this reason, he is also going to postpone all the commitments he had scheduled for these days and will not assume official duties while the princess is in the hospital or during the following days when she returns to her home in Windsor,” beef Hola.com.