Buckingham reports that Charles III will receive treatment for his prostate

LONDON.- He king Charles III of England will undergo next week a treatment for a loan problem, announcement this Wednesday Buckingham Palace it’s a statement.

“Like thousands of men every year, the king underwent a consultation for an enlarged prostate. What His Majesty is suffering from is benign and he will go to hospital for a corrective procedure,” Buckingham Palace reported.

“The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a brief recovery period,” the text states.

This statement constitutes the first public announcement from Buckingham Palace about the sovereign’s health since his accession to the throne on September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The health of royalty

Benign prostate hyperplasia or hypertrophy is diagnosed when there is a benign growth of the prostate gland in a man.

This hypertrophy or enlargement of the prostate causes urinary symptoms in adult men and is a process that correlates with the patient’s age.

The announcement of King Charles III’s prostate problems came less than an hour after it was reported that Princess Kate of Wales, wife of Crown Prince William, was hospitalized on Tuesday to undergo scheduled abdominal surgery. which was carried out successfully.

The princess, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic in the British capital and, according to the official statement: “she is expected to remain in the hospital between ten and fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

