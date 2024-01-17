The British police discover the modus operandi of the thieves in the home of footballers

The balcony thieves. With this nickname he knows the British police the gang of criminals who are breaking into the homes of the footballers. of the Premier League and also other famous people, such as music or television stars and realities.

The reason for this nickname is that the authorities believe that are mode of operation consists of accessing the players’ homes through the balconies of the houses, in order to get the best loot in just three minutes.

Ms informacin According to Mail Sport, many players have spent hundreds of thousands of euros on panic rooms, geofences and 24-hour security.

This nickname would have been used for the group that attacked the house of Jack Grealish on December 27 (while his family was downstairs watching him play on television)and whom the police suspect was also involved in other assaults on athletes and well-known people in the United Kingdom.

The method

According to police sources, these criminals would have used ladders to enter the balconies that are connected to the main bedrooms: It doesn’t take a genius to realize that, If there is a balcony overlooking the garden, it is most likely the suite principal. And if they find that, they’ll find plenty of watches, chains, and rings, plus electronics and designer handbags..

Most of the rooms They have amazing attached walk-in closets where handbags and jewelry are likely to be stored.. This means they can focus on a single room and get away with staggering amounts of money, they add, so they can get out of houses in just three minutes with one exception button.

