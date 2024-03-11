Stranded whale dies off Florida Gulf coast

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologists investigate the death of a whale stranded this Sunday on a sandbar, right on the Gulf Coast of Florida, in the city of Venice, Sarasota County.

This Monday the death of the marine mammal was confirmed, whose time of death is estimated around 3 in the morning, according to a journalistic report.

It was determined that it was a male sperm whale, 44 feet long, species also known as sperm whale or sperm whale.

The Venice Police Department reported the whale became stranded Sunday afternoon on a sandbar near Service Club Park.

The biologists, along with law enforcement officials and collaborators from Sarasota County, tried to approach the animal to sedate it, but the water conditions prevented this. according to the authorities.

The statement added that despite challenging conditions with strong winds and rough surf, the whale was still alive on Sunday, although its breathing was labored.

After evaluating the situation, FWC biologists determined that the rescue of the cetacean would be more conducive the next day.

However, this Monday his death was confirmed. A team of biologists will collect samples to investigate the causes of his illness and death.

It will take several weeks to know the results of these examinations, crucial not only to determine the cause of death of the marine mammal, but also to understand the lives of sperm whales.

The FWC asked beach visitors to keep their distance and allow scientists and law enforcement officers to do their jobs.

Also, last Wednesday a shark sighting was reported in a Miami river.

The fact that was recorded on video from the top of a building, once again fueled residents’ concerns about the behavior of these imposing animals, which have lately shown signs of disorientation and aggression in Florida waters.

In February, a white shark weighing about 1,500 pounds was found stranded on the beach shore in Navarre Beach, in the Florida Panhandle. A crane was needed to move the enormous shark, measuring between 13 and 15 feet in length (3.9 to 4.5 meters).