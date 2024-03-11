Trump against the general ban of TikTok in the US

“What bothers me is that without TikTok they will make Facebook grow, which for me He is an enemy of the people like other media,” declared the only candidate in the race for the Republican Party nomination for the presidential elections on November 5, during an interview with the CNBC television network.

Is about a radical change position for the former president (2017-2021), who issued a decree in August 2020 to prohibit the use of TikTok in the United States, alleging that this platform popular among young people for sharing short videos was a threat to national security.

Appealed by the platform itself and content creators, two federal judges from different jurisdictions annulled the measure, in September and December 2020, decisions that were not challenged by the Trump government.

The House of Representatives

The fifty members of a commission of the House of Representatives (low) Congress voted on Thursday in favor of a bill that would force, if adopted, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its subsidiary, under penalty of having its activity banned in the United States.

The text should be put to a vote in the House this week, according to several US media.

“If they approve it, I will sign it,” Joe Biden declared on Friday, confirming that he is willing to enact this new law, supported by Democratic and Republican parliamentarians.

Lawmakers are concerned about links between TikTok and Chinese authorities, warning of the risk of a massive transmission of American user data to China.

On several occasions, the group assured that it had not had any demands from the Chinese government in this regard and indicated that, if necessary, it would refuse.

Donald Trump He was in favor of data protection, but said that other technology companies were willing to provide information on American users if Beijing asked them to, and mentioned Facebook.

Always seeking to accuse Trump in his statements and after this change of opinion, several American media outlets mentioned the ties of the former head of state with financier Jeff Yass, a major donor to Republican candidates and whose investment company, Susquehanna International Group , has a significant stake in the capital of TikTok.

According to The New York Post, Jeff Yass, who met with Trump in Florida a few days ago, would have threatened to no longer finance Republican candidates if the law on TikTok is approved.

Source: With information from AFP.