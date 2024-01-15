Streamer TheGrefg asks Justice to evict an 80-year-old woman

The face of TheGrefg (David Cnovas) is one of the most popular on the Internet, one of the flagships of the Twitch brand in Spain and one of the references in the difficult universe of YouTube. Furthermore, he belongs to the select club of content creators who have broken the barriers of what is possible: The Murcian is responsible for the highly recognized Esland Awards, he presides over the Saiyans team of the Kings League of Gerard Piqu and Ibai Llanos and, as if that were not enough, it has presented the return of the mythical One, two, three… answer again.

Although controversy always surrounds a figure of this magnitude, now the critical wind has become a hurricane after uncovering the digital newspaper loudspeakerand expand the Catalan radio network Rac1thatThe young man is in the middle of a judicial battle to kick an 80-year-old woman out of the building where she lives in the city of Escaldes, in Andorra. The events would have occurred as a result of a real estate movement that Grefito, the real estate company in streamerwill be carrying out.

The house: a refrigerator without running water

It all would have started in the summer of 2020, when the society of Cnovas bought a block of flats and refused to renew the contracts of those tenants who lived there. The only thing left was that of the old woman, whose agreement predated the current regulations on leases and, according to what she claims, is for life.

The works, which began with this circumstance, affected the building and led to the complaint of the woman, whose complaint lies in the impossibility of living in the block. As reported by the aforementioned media, The woman had been cold for four years because Grefito chose to remove all the windows in the building. (except for women) located on Obac Street in the aforementioned municipality of Escaldes-Engordany. This made the place, in the words of the old woman’s lawyer, Pere Cristfol, become a refrigerator. As if that were not enough, with the cold the water in the pipes froze and the complainant was left without running water.

This judicial problem has been going on for more than three years without any hint of agreement or hope of agreement between the two parties. On the one hand, she refuses to leave her house due to the characteristics of her contract and the refusal to leave what has been her home since 1989. On the other, the company of the streamer will continue to pressure to force his exit. The tension has been such that the old woman even reported having found a doll’s head hanging in the building, something she interpreted as a threat; TheGrefg society denied any relationship with what happened.

From the first complaints to the eviction demand

Although the company, says Cristfol, fixed some of the problems, then looked away again. This led to a lawsuit being filed in the courts of Andorra in October 2021 that ended with the judge’s decision to dictate precautionary measures that ordered Grefito to replace the closures, guarantee the water supply and repair some light fixtures in the block.

The company appealed, but to no avail. Society is disturbing the possession that legitimizes the lady, because in a property without closures and that is left outdoors, she is harmed., it reads in the car. However, the problem still had a magnitude to scale. While the precautionary measures evolved into a resolution on the merits of the lawsuit, the company acted: in April 2023, Grefito filed an eviction lawsuit that the judge admitted and agreed to last August. Now it was the old woman’s lawyer who appealed, which made it impossible for a date to be set.

The point at which this judicial battle is does not seem like an easy solution. The ruling recognizes the existence of a verbal contract which was renewed annually, but notes that, in the declaration of the former owner, The woman had agreed to leave the farm. Cristfol, for his part, denies the existence of this commitment and alleges that, when the rental began, as there was no specific law, Roman law governed, which established the indefinite duration in verbal contracts on urban properties as long as the person who agreed to it there continues to reside. The rest will be up to the courts.