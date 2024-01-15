Admission to the Louvre museum increases 30%

PARS.- The entrance to the museum Louvre in Paris it increased today -January 15, close to 30%, from 17 to 22 euros (between 18.50 and 24 dollars) due to inflation and the rise in energy bills.

It had been seven years since the Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, had not increased its prices.

The great museum in the heart of Paris received around 8.9 million people last year.

The increase did not deter dozens of people who lined up outside on a cold Monday morning.

After spending more than $5,000 on plane tickets from Australia for herself and her daughter, Janelle Manders, 59, said the extra five euros wasn’t going to change her plans.

“I would be willing to pay double the price,” she told AFP. “It’s a pretty unusual opportunity for us, and I know it’s expensive to keep this kind of institution going,” she added, indicating that she was especially interested in seeing the Venus by Milo.

Others were not so convinced.

“It seems a little expensive for a cultural site,” said Andrea, a 70-year-old Italian tourist.

Cover Louvre costs

The Louvre says the increase is necessary to cover rising energy costs – its bill rose 88% between 2021 and 2022.

The measure will also serve to extend opening hours.

The museum remembers that 40% of visitors currently do not pay: those under 18 years of age regardless of nationality, people with low income and unemployed, people with disabilities, teachers and journalists.

Other prices are also rising in the French capital, which is preparing to host the Olympic Games in July and August.

The price of a subway ticket will almost double during the Games in July and August.

France suffered inflation of 4.9% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022.

