Spotify exceeds 600 million users in 2023

STOCKHOLM.- The platform of streaming Spotify the world leader in online music, announced today – February 6 – that it has surpassed 600 million monthly users in 2023 and expects a profitable first quarter.

“Spotify had a very good quarter, capping a year of notable growth for the entire company,” wrote its CEO, Daniel Ek, on the social network X.

In 2023, the Swedish group had 602 million active monthly users, an increase of 23% year-on-year, according to its annual report reviewed in AFP.

Spotify also increased the number of paying subscribers, which represent the majority of its revenue, by 15%, to 236 million subscribers.

In 2023, the Swedish company increased its turnover by 13%, to 13.2 billion euros (14.1 billion dollars), compared to 11.7 billion euros (12.5 billion dollars) the previous year.

Despite this, since its creation 18 years ago, the platform has never made net profits in a whole year and only occasionally makes quarterly profits, despite its success in the online music market.

Taylor Swift, the most listened to artist on Spotify in 2023

In addition to the 600 million users, in 2023 Taylor Swift was positioned as the most listened to artist on Spotify for that year.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was the most listened to performer in the world in 2023, with more than 26.1 billion listens since January 1, 2023. With this figure, the pop superstar dethroned the Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who maintained that coveted title three years in a row: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Bad Bunny was number two in 2023, followed by The Weeknd, Drake and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma.