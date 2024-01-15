They mourn the sudden death of actor Alec Musser at age 50

MIAMI.- He actor and American fitness model Alec Musser passed away suddenly this weekend at age 50. The unfortunate fact was confirmed by the artist’s fiancee, Paige Press, who published a message through Instagram.

“Rest in peace, love of my life. I will never stop loving you, my heart is broken. Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiance I could ask for,” Press expressed on January 13 in a stories reviewed in People in Spanish .

Shock after the death of the actor

After the death, various followers of Alec Musser expressed their feelings on the social network.

“How does a physically healthy 50 year old boy pass away so suddenly? Absolutely tragic. May his family find comfort and peace during this devastating loss. He was so young,” wrote one netizen.

“I’m in shock, brother. You were a dear friend and will always be remembered. Enjoy those perfect heavenly waves and powder runs,” said Craig Romero.

“RIP brother Alec… let’s surf together again my friend… God bless you on your new adventure in heaven. Prayers and love for the family,” another follower added.

Born on April 11, 1973 in New York, Alec Musser became known thanks to his role as Del Henry in the ABC series All My Childrenwhere it appeared between 2005 and 2007.

Also, he acted in the comedy film Road to the Altarthe Serie Desperate Housewivesamong other productions.