Strike at the banks in Franconia – these branches are affected today

The wave of strikes continues to roll in Germany. It was not until Tuesday, March 14th, that the employees of numerous hospitals in Bavaria stopped working infranken.de has reported. On Wednesday, March 15th, we will continue with the banks. Especially in Franconia, many offices and branches are affected.

As the United service trade union Verdi announced that a total of 17 Bavarian savings banks have been asked to keep their doors locked. Michael Brönner, sector coordinator for savings banks at ver.di Bavaria, with a clear announcement in the run-up to the campaign: “The already poor offer from employers is also linked to concessions by individual professional groups. Savings bank employees should once again accept significant financial losses and worse than all other pay scale employees.”

These branches are affected by the strike of the savings banks in Franconia

For Katharina Breitenbach, Verdi responsible for the Franconian savings banks, the strike is a clear signal: “7,000 savings bank employees in Bavaria have backed the ver.di demand and are fighting against the planned deterioration in the savings bank sector.” Savings banks in Franconia called on the day of the strike:





Aschaffenburg-Alzenau

Bamberg

Bad Kissingen

Coburg-Lichtenfels

gain

Fuerth

Nuremberg

Main Franconia Würzburg

Schweinfurt-Haßberge

The general meeting of the striking Sparkasse employees will start at 10 a.m. on Munich’s Odeonsplatz. According to Verdi, a demonstration will then lead from 11 a.m. to the headquarters of the Bavarian Savings Banks Association on Karolinenplatz.

Other Sparkasse branches in Bavaria affected by the strike

The two negotiating parties are still far apart. According to a report by BR, the federal and local governments should increase the table fees by 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros a month. From the employers’ side, five percent are currently on the negotiating table for 27 months. According to the report, however, cuts are planned in the savings bank area, as Verdi criticizes. The others Savings banks in Bavaria participating in the strike day:

Allgaeu

Amberg-Sulzbach

Neumarkt idOpf.-Parsberg

regensburg

Swabia-Lake Constance

Stadtsparkasse Munich

Kreissparkasse Kelheim

Upper Palatinate North

Further strikes in other areas of public life are also planned for Thursday and Friday. Nursing staff, therapists, craftsmen, administrative staff, the patient transport service and the employees in the kitchens of the Munich Clinic are to stop working in all five houses. And in the coming week it will continue with municipal utilities, waste power plants, administrations and savings banks. Occasionally daycare centers again – they were already affected at the beginning of March. Opposite of German press agency explains the deputy Verdi regional manager Sinan Öztürk: “We will not let up until the next round of negotiations on March 27th.”