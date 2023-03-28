Strike of March 28: demonstrations under close surveillance

Opponents of pension reform will parade again on Tuesday, March 28. In order to avoid clashes, an important device has been deployed on the national territory. In Paris, 5,500 police officers are mobilized. Traders fear overflows.

The CRS squadrons are positioning themselves for the Parisian demonstration on Tuesday March 28. An unprecedented system was deployed for this tenth day of mobilization, 13,000 police officers throughout France, including 5,500 in Paris. The government says it fears a thousand thugs. On the route of the procession, traders seal the windows. The big brands have put the means, not the smallest businesses which have to be satisfied with the minimum. “I closed my curtain and told my employees not to be in the neighborhood”regrets a trader.

Violence partially condemned by protesters

Risks of violence from radicalized individuals whom the demonstrators condemn to different degrees. “It’s part of the game. There is no omelet without breaking the eggs”, assures a demonstrator. Pascale Coton, CFTC Vice-President, tempers: “We know that there will be overflows. It does not come from us. The security services of all the trade union organizations, we know how to do things calmly.” The procession will start from Place de la République in Paris.