Delivery service: Off for the Mjam brand

In the future there will be no more Mjam drivers on Austria’s roads.

The food delivery service Mjam gets a rebranding: Mjam becomes again Foodora. The old name and the green logo will disappear from Austria, as the company has confirmed to futurezone. Under the Foodora brand there will be food deliveries, grocery deliveries and an Austria-wide pharmacy service. Additionally comes a Aboservice which includes heavily discounted or free delivery and “special deals”. From the Mjam-App With the change of brand name, the Foodora app has undergone a facelift.

Mjam becomes Foodora © Foodora

New payment model for drivers In addition to the brand name and the app, the drivers’ outfit will also change, changing from green to pink. But the 2600 drivers can also look forward to improved working conditions.“A few weeks ago we introduced a new payment model for our freelancers. The payment per order increases by on average 10 percentmeaning that for an average order, drivers now pay over 4,40 Euro instead of the previous one 4,00 Euro received, excluding tip,” says Herbert Haas. Haas is him new directors from Foodora in Austria, who has held the role since November 2022. In addition to improvements for freelancers, there will also be free bike checks. Communication should also be improved.