Strong bundle: PS5 + Resident Evil 4 Remake cheap at Media Markt



In Media Markt’s online shop you can now get the PlayStation 5 (PS5) together with Resident Evil 4 Remake at a reduced bundle price of only 569 euros. The package from the popular Sony console can be delivered immediately after the release of the horror hit in a few days.





After bundles with Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken, Media Markt is now putting together a package consisting of the PlayStation 5 and the Resident Evil 4 remake. The delivery free of charge takes place promptly. Compared to the individual purchase you can currently save more than 50 euros.



PS5 + Resident Evil 4 Remake

Now for 569 euros at Media Markt





to offer



More details on PS5 bundle with Resident Evil 4 Remake

Media Markt’s bundle offer includes the PlayStation 5 and the game Resident Evil 4 Remake. The powerful PS5 console offers some impressive technical features. These include ultra-fast SSD storage, which significantly reduces loading times, and ray tracing technology, which ensures realistic lighting effects and reflections. In addition, the PS5 supports 4K resolution at up to 120 FPS, which allows for smooth and detailed gameplay. The innovative DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.



Included in the bundle is the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake, recreating the popular 2005 survival horror game in modern glory. The revamped version features completely overhauled graphics and improved controls that meet the needs of today’s generation of gamers. Players take on the role of Leon S. Kennedy, a US agent tasked with rescuing the kidnapped daughter of the US President. The RE4 Remake stays true to the original game’s immersive storyline and frightening ambience while benefiting from the technical prowess of the PlayStation 5 to deliver an even more immersive gaming experience.



