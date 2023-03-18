Strong carambola in Chiapas left at least 25 injured and one dead

During the night of this March 17, a cannon in the municipality of oxchuc, Chiapas. Exactly in a demarcation cruise a trailer ran out of brakes and hit a line of motorists among whom was a passenger unit, two private vehicles, two motorcycle taxis and a tractor-trailer.
According to first reports, they counted at least 25 injured and unfortunately one person died in the place. Said information was confirmed by the Oxchuc Civil Protection, who immediately arrived in the community san cristobalito to carry out rescue work.
“Civil Protection attends to an accident in Oxchuc. The State Civil Protection System reports that care is provided in the car accident. Preliminarily 25 people are reported injured and unfortunately one person died. A passenger unit, a tractor-trailer, two private vehicles and two motorcycle taxis were involved in the accident.
The agency also reported that the injured people have already been transferred to the Basic Hospital of the same municipality. Likewise, neighboring municipalities travel to the place to continue helping with pre-hospital medical care.
Information in development…