Strong carambola in Chiapas left at least 25 injured and one dead

A trailer ran out of brakes and collided with several vehicles in San Cristobalito. (Chiapas Civil Protection)

During the night of this March 17, a cannon in the municipality of oxchuc, Chiapas. Exactly in a demarcation cruise a trailer ran out of brakes and hit a line of motorists among whom was a passenger unit, two private vehicles, two motorcycle taxis and a tractor-trailer.

It may interest you: Dulce Esmeralda was burned by her colleagues from the Chiapas Police in 2020; keep looking for justice

According to first reports, they counted at least 25 injured and unfortunately one person died in the place. Said information was confirmed by the Oxchuc Civil Protection, who immediately arrived in the community san cristobalito to carry out rescue work.

“Civil Protection attends to an accident in Oxchuc. The State Civil Protection System reports that care is provided in the car accident. Preliminarily 25 people are reported injured and unfortunately one person died. A passenger unit, a tractor-trailer, two private vehicles and two motorcycle taxis were involved in the accident.

The agency also reported that the injured people have already been transferred to the Basic Hospital of the same municipality. Likewise, neighboring municipalities travel to the place to continue helping with pre-hospital medical care.

It may interest you: The number of victims increased to 10 by massacre in a bar in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato

Information in development…