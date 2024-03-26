Strong disagreement between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: Federico, enough is enough

The breakup between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is being anything but friendly. What seemed like the perfect couple has ended their love story of more than eight years and two children together in the worst way: between reproaches, demands and disagreements regarding the media exposure of the little Leone and Vittoria.

As if that were not enough, the Italian influencer is going through not only a bad time on a personal level but also on a professional level where struggles to face the harsh reputation crisis it has been suffering for a few months. The Milan Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the businesswoman after having been fined more than one million euros for a serious crime of fraud in relation to the sale of certain products for alleged charitable purposes. She thought she had done a work of charity, in good faith, she apologizes.

To all this is added the tense disagreement that took place a few days ago with his ex-partner Fedez and which is published this Tuesday by the newspaper Corriere della Sera. It all happened last weekend during Vittoria’s third birthday party where the influencer and the rapper had to see each other. The reason? The aforementioned media assures that the conflict stemmed from the prohibition filed by the rapper so that his ex-wife could not publish photographs of the faces of the two minors.

Although no further details of the disagreement are known, Corriere della Sera does explain on its website that the tension increased to such a point that Fedez’s mother had to intervene to call for calm. Federico, enough is enough, Chiara Ferragni’s now ex-mother-in-law would have snapped.. Shortly after, both of them left the party separately; she holding Leone’s hand and he with Vittoria in his arms.

Chiara Ferragni’s request

Chiara Ferragni has changed her strategy on social networks. Gone are the photographs boasting of her high standard of living where her luxurious bags or shoes did not go unnoticed. Now, the influencer is betting on much more familiar snapshots where ostentation has no place. This is how he wants to rebuild his reputation to continue making the most of his Instagram profile.

That is why the young woman has decided to make a move and sue Fedez since the musician plans to reappear on Italian television next April 2 to give an interview on the RAI program Belve. Chiara Ferragni’s intention is none other than shield yourself as much as possible so that the rapper can offer some statement that damages your image even more.

