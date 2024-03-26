What is known about the case of rapper Diddy for alleged sexual trafficking

But several demands filed late last year raised accusations of sexual assault y rape against Combs, one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop as a performer and producer.

The music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were searched on Monday, March 25, by federal agents along with Homeland Security investigators and other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said the searches were related to an investigation by federal authorities in New York.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on conditions of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation. Combs’ attorney and other representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment and his whereabouts are unknown.

Although Diddy was involved in a high-profile business dispute for part of 2023, it was a case brought by his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie that opened the door to other allegations of sexual violence. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations.

It is unclear whether the search is related to any of the allegations raised in the lawsuits, which include one by a woman who claims Combs raped her when she was 17.

Here are some things you should know about Combs and the investigation.

Quin es Sean Diddy Combs?

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the last three decades.

He built one of the largest empires in music, blazing a trail with several entities linked to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a host of top artists, including Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The music mogul created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, partnered with a well-known vodka brand and launched the Revolt TV network, which focuses on music and social justice issues aimed at African Americans. He also produced the reality show Making the Band for MTV.

In 2022, BET honored Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his ability to shape culture throughout his career.

Combs wins Grammy awards for his 1997 platinum album No Way Out and the simple I’ll Be Missing You, a song dedicated to the late Notorious BIG, who was murdered earlier that year. Won another Grammy for Shake Ya Tailfeather con Nelly y Murphy Lee.

Last year, Combs released his fifth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, which was nominated for best progressive R&B album at February’s Grammy Awards, which he did not attend. The album was her first solo project since her 2006 hit, Press Playwhich had two top 10 singles: Last Night con Keyshia Cole y Come to Me con Nicole Scherzinger.

In 2004, Combs played Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun, which was broadcast as a television adaptation four years later. I also appeared in films like Get Him to the Greek y Monster’s Ball.

Why were lawsuits filed against him?

In November, Combs’ singer and protégé Cassie sued him for alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit alleges that she forced her to have sex with prostitutes while she filmed them.

Combs and Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for more than a decade.

The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, but the complaints against Combs continued to come. The rapper had said in a December statement: “I did not do any of the horrible things that are alleged.”

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging that Combs forced him to hire prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. Combs’ attorney, Shawn Holley, has said of those allegations: “We have overwhelming and indisputable evidence that his claims are complete lies.”

Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago, when she was 17 years old.

The documents detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent manager, party promoter and rising figure in the New York City hip-hop community.

Repercussions

Last year, Combs resigned as president of his Revolt cable television network amid sexual abuse allegations against him.

Revolt announced Combs’ decision through social networks. It is unclear whether he will ever return to the media company, which he said Combs previously did not have any operational or day-to-day role at the network.

“This decision helps ensure that Revolt remains firmly focused on our mission of creating culturally meaningful content and amplifying the voices of all Black people in this country and the African diaspora,” the network said.

The network had been preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Combs also created an online marketplace called Empower Global that featured African American-owned brands. The website of the selected marketplace is still active, but it does not show any products for sale.

What happened to Diageo?

Earlier this year, Combs dropped the lawsuit filed last year against Diageo as part of a settlement with the London-based spirits giant.

Combs said the company failed to make promised investments in Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila (two brands Combs promoted in the past) and treated them as inferior urban products. He also accused Diageo of racism.

In court documents, Combs said Diageo leadership told him that race was one of the reasons it limited distribution to urban neighborhoods. Combs said he was also told that some Diageo leaders resented him for making too much money.

In legal filings, Diageo accused Combs of resorting to “false and reckless” allegations in an effort to extract additional billions from the company.

Combs’ reputation took a hit after the lawsuit was filed. Diageo became the sole owner of Ciroc and DeLeon after the lawsuit was dropped.

FUENTE: AP