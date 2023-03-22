Studying among scorpions and spiders: the danger faced by students at a school in Santiago del Estero | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 10:45 a.m.

The parents of the students of the Amadeo Jacques de La Banda School, Santiago del Estero are concerned because their student children are surrounded by scorpions and spiders.

Alejandra, mother of a girl who goes to primary school, contacted TN and La Gente to tell about the situation that the institution has been going through for some time. To do this, she sent videos and photos of the insects touring the building.

“A few days ago they began to fix the bathrooms and since then the appearance of scorpions and spiders proliferated. In fact, the boys did not have classes on Thursday and Friday of last week because they fumigated the school,” the woman told the citizen journalism portal.

The school had already been fumigated before the start of classes, and even so the insects continue to appear.

Given the concern, the parents of the more than 800 students who attend the institution met with the director, and did not get the response they expected.

“The parents of students from other grades met with the principal to raise the problem, and the woman replied that she had raised the claim with the School Council and that so far she had not received any response,” Alejandra said.

In addition, the woman said that the invasion of scorpions and spiders is not the only problem that the 35-year-old building is going through.

“In most of the classrooms there are no fans or air conditioning, and in those that do exist, they don’t work. In a few months winter begins and there are no heaters for the boys to study warm, ”she concluded indignantly.