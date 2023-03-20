Stuttgarter Nachrichten: Commentary on the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Stuttgart News

Stuttgart (ots)

All the warnings about global warming are dangerously out of date, and horror reports have become accustomed. Not a good basis for trading. Especially since climate protection costs money, time or habits today, but the equivalent value lies in the future. People are not made to make advance payments for an indefinite period. An example: There is no alternative to discarding oil and gas heating systems as quickly as possible. But even if renewable heat will help to save a lot in the long term, critics are now biting the higher acquisition costs. The future needs a value, it must be worth making supposed compromises today. Because anyone who imagines that the apocalypse is inevitable will stop all efforts – whether in shock or in disgust.

Original content from: Stuttgarter Nachrichten, transmitted by news aktuell