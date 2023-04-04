Subsidized milk: arrest of a distributor for speculation in Blida

Crackdown for the authorities of the wilaya of Blida, where large quantities of subsidized milk were seized from a warehouse. The subsidized foodstuff was stored for processing and resold to the population at higher prices. An investigation was opened following which a suspect was arrested.

He stored subsidized milk in large quantities, an individual arrested in Blida

A statement from the Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion announced thearrest on March 29 of an individual for speculation on subsidized milk. Control officers from the Trade and Export Promotion Department of the wilaya of Blida came across a storage warehouse where food was processed to be resold at a higher price.

Together with the National Gendarmerie, the commerce brigade arrested a suspect who turned out to be the owner of the warehouse. The individual, exercising the profession of milk dispenser, was transferred to justice and will be tried for speculation on a material subsidized by the State.

In total, 2855 liters of milk were seized, more than half of which (1880 litres) were stored in plastic barrels. In addition to that975 sachets of milk were also found there. The entire stock has been seized by the authorities and will be reinjected into a public utility establishment.

