Vidal confirmed his presidential candidacy

The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Mary Eugenia Vidalassured that he is still on the list of applicants for the Pink House within Together for Change (JxC). However, he clarified that “this is not the time to have this debate with society.”

According to telamthe presidential candidate of the PRO He maintained: “I have a vocation and I want to be President, I already said it publicly, although I feel that it is not the moment to give this debate with society.”

Furthermore, in Between rivers The opposition remarked: “Politics has become a circus without an audience and the Argentines are outside that tent, due to increasingly painful needs, increasingly angry and fed up.”

The former Buenos Aires president visited the city of Paraná together with the candidate of the opposition coalition for the provincial governorship, Rogelio Frigerio and there he reflected: “If I start campaigning for my candidacy today, what am I doing differently, when the lists close on June 24?”