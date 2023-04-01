They hospitalized Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco

(Photo: Twitter/EnriqueAlfaroR)

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro He has been admitted to an emergency after presenting various ailments, as reported by different national media. On Friday, March 31, he met with the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, in addition to being part of the First National Meeting of Presidents of Local Congresses.

According to information from Millenniumthe information was provided by the social communication office of the Jalisco government.

Enrique Alfaro Ramírez is currently the governor of the state of Jalisco, a position he assumed on December 6, 2018. Through his Twitter account he reported the meeting he had with the Secretary of Foreign Relations of MexicoMarcelo Ebrard.

“I was very pleased to receive Marcelo Ebrard in Jalisco House. He is a man that I respect and with whom I have had a friendly relationship for many years ”, were the words added by the head of the Jalisco government, accompanied by an image with the chancellor.

Moments later, he reported his participation in the First National Meeting of Presidents of Local Congresses, which was held in Jalisco. Said meeting served to discuss reforms and address issues related to equal pay between men and women.

the chief of staff, Hugo Luna reported on the hospitalization of Enrique Alfaro after presenting various discomforts, for which reason he will be hospitalized all weekend for the pertinent studies to help determine the causes of the discomfort he had.

“A few minutes ago Enrique Alfaro was just hospitalized, he asked me to inform him very responsibly. He felt bad and that is why he could not come with us, he is going to be hospitalized this weekend, he is going to have a series of studies that are going to be done ”, were Luna’s statements during an event held in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga.

The chief of staff asked those attending the event to send positive messages to the governor of Jalisco, noting that it is necessary for him to take a moment to attend to his health. “I’m sure everything is going to be okay, but it’s also human. It is responsible and it is correct that he stop for a moment and take care of himself, because his life is given for all of us, for the people of Tlajomulco, Jalisco and Mexico”, concluded the person in charge of the cabinet.

*Information in development