Succession dominates the Emmys, The Bear takes over comedy and Brunson makes history

Quinta Brunson, from Abbott Elementaryand Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, from Beefalso scored historic victories at the 75th Emmy Awards, in a ceremony held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that was finally held four months late after a turbulent year of strikes in Hollywood.

Succession with the biggest prize of the night

Succession, HBO’s saga about dysfunctional generations of a misfit media empire won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won Best Drama Actress for Sarah Snook and Best Drama Actor for Kieran Culkin.

“We all gave it our all, and the bar was very high,” Snook said.

The Bear, the FX melodrama about another feuding family and a struggling restaurant at the center of a talented chef’s life, won Best Comedy Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Ayo Edebiri and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Ebon-Moss Bachrach. All three had been nominated for the first time.

“This is a series about family and the family you find and the real family,” Edibiri said from the stage as he took the first trophy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“We are broken inside

Instead of the producers’ usual speeches, Matty Matheson, a real-life elite chef who plays a newbie in the kitchen and a fixer-upper in The Beargave a speech on behalf of the program surrounded by the cast near the end of the gala broadcast on Fox.

“I love restaurants, the good and the bad, we are broken inside,” Matheson said before receiving a long kiss on the mouth from Moss-Bachrach.

Brunson won Best Comedy Actress for the series she created, Abbott Elementary on ABC, becoming the first African-American woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a broadcast television program to win it in more than a decade.

“I am very happy to be able to live my dream and perform as a comedian,” Brunson said during his acceptance speech, fighting back tears. The screenwriter and actress was one of the stars with outstanding styles on the Emmy silver carpet.

Succession It won six Emmy Awards in total, including Best Drama Supporting Actor for Matthew Macfadyen and Best Drama Writing for series creator Jesse Armstrong. The only dramatic acting category that she did not win was supporting actress, which was won for the second time by Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus.

The Bear It won in every category for which it was nominated last night, and along with the four it had previously won at the Creative Arts Emmys, it won 10 awards in total, the most among the nominees.

Historic Victorias

Beef Netflix won Best Limited Series, while Yeun and Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories: Yeun for Best Actor in a Limited Series and Wong for Best Actress. Creator Lee Sung won an Emmy for writing and directing the series. Beef He had eight Emmys in total after three wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Brunson had won an Emmy for the script of her mockumentary about a predominantly African-American and underprivileged elementary school in Philadelphia, but this is her first statuette as an actress. Before her, only the actress Isabel Sanford, from The Jeffersonshad won in the category in 1981.

In the first hour of the program, celebrated on the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday, three African-American women had won major awards: Brunson, Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In the Netflix series, Nash-Betts plays a neighbor of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The neighbor reports her behavior to the authorities, but she is not listened to.

“I accept this award on behalf of all black and brown women who have been unheard and over-policed,” she said.

Are you having fun at the Chocolate Emmys tonight? host Anthony Anderson said during the show. We are triumphing tonight!… This is like MLK Day and Juneteenth (Emancipation Day), all in one!

The modified schedule of the ceremony also involved rare awards such as Edebiri, who won the Emmy for the first season of the series, days after winning a Golden Globe for the second season.

Talks about babies in the middle of Succession

Culkin, who plays younger brother Roman Roy, outshines his older brother and father in Succession to win the last Emmy as lead actor in the series.

The star had been nominated twice for Best Supporting Actor for Succession without being able to win. But in the final season, in which his character Roman Roy goes from a side joker to an emotional disaster at the center of the series’ drama, he entered the main category and won over his co-stars Brian Cox, who plays his father, and Jeremy Strong, who plays his older brother.

After praising his on-screen family, he switched to his own family, drawing laughter during his speech when he told his wife Jazz Charton that their two young children were not enough. “I want more,” he said. You said if I won, we could talk about it.

Snook took home her first Emmy in three nominations for Succession for playing the family’s only daughter, Shiv Roy, and Macfadyen, who plays her fictional husband, won the second Emmy of her career for her role as Tom Wambsgans, the son-in-law who began the HBO series as an opportunistic sneak and I ended it as the closest thing I had to a winner.

Tears and a worried mother

Emotions were high from the beginning of the ceremony. Edebiri and Brunson were quick to cry when they took the stage, and the first presenter, Christina Applegate, who shared in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, received a standing ovation when she emerged with a cane, helped by Anderson. As tears welled up in her eyes, she endeavored to announce the nominees and the winner.

Anderson told the nominees at the beginning of the ceremony that instead of having their speeches cut short with music, his mother, actress Doris Hancox, sitting in the front rows of the theater, would let them know when they no longer had time for their speeches. words of gratitude. But in the end, Hancox yelled more at her son as part of the night’s pranks.

Programs return to the spotlight

Honoring the history of television was the theme of the 75th Emmy Awards. Anderson began the gala in a set of Mr. Rogers and interpret television themes, included Good TimesIn addition, there were several cast meetings throughout the night.

Former castmates like Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell, from Martin; Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, from Cheers; y Rob Reiner y Sally Struthers, de All in The Family; They had interventions in recreations of their comedy sets before presenting awards.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited to announce an award for the way Weekend Updatewhich they used to present in Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2005.

“We have reached the stage in life where we will only present sit-down awards,” Fey said.

One notable appearance was Katherine Heigl, who joined Ellen Pompeo and other former castmates of Greys Anatomy on the hospital room set of the show, now about to begin its 20th season, after she ended her run in 2010 on not-so-good terms.

Yes, there have been changes over the years, Heigl said with a wry smile. But the only constant is the incredible fan base.

FUENTE: AP