Chanel talks about the ban on singing SloMo: There are many things you don’t know

Chanel is making its debut. The singer has finally released her first studio album under the title Agua!. She does it two years after she rose to fame thanks to her great feat at Eurovision 2022 where He achieved a historic third place with the song SloMo. A very danceable song that continues to play on all radio stations and on the main musical platforms.

However, Chanel has not performed it for several months despite the fact that her audience does not stop asking her to do so. The reason? In recent times There has been speculation about a possible ban on the singer from performing SloMo on stage, both the lyrics and the choreography., work by Kyle Hanagami. In fact, the last time the artist sang this hit it was with dance steps that were totally different from those performed at Eurovision.

MS ABOUT CHANEL The SloMo interpreter has participated in the podcast Menudo Cuadro! where she has spoken about the pressure she experienced during last year’s contest.

The Eurovision singer gives an interview to Europa Press where she talks about her debut as a soloist: I feel that I have given my best version.

During her visit to the Operacin Triunfo 2023 Academy, several of the contestants asked her to sing a couple of verses from SloMo, something to which Chanel ignored, changing the subject. Finally, The actress also clarifies what is happening with the issue during an interview on Los40 Global Show.

Still linked to SloMo

Nobody has forbidden me from singing SloMo. This is not what has happened. Obviously, I know that you are in everything and on social networks I put: Because there are many things that you don’t know, Chanel begins by explaining. And, at the moment, I don’t feel like telling them. But I’m not going to stop performing this song on stage. It is a song that was born two years ago and that was born in such a magical and great way…, he adds.

The singer affirms that SloMo is not her song but that This song belongs to the people, it is yours. There are many ways to interpret this theme. It’s no longer mine, it’s yours, she insists.

The success of SloMo was good. That people enjoyed a song and, therefore, a performance, was a gift. A delicate gift (…) There are times when so much admiration has a lot of pressure behind it.. She had the pressure on her mind not to disappoint, but she wanted to be happy with what she was going to do and that takes time, she says regarding the process of creating her album. The result is this Water! and I’m super proud, ditch.